Kerala to roll out IT parks affiliation scheme October 6
Kerala is rolling out its IT Parks Affiliation Scheme on October 6, aiming to bring IT companies, even those outside government-run parks, into one connected tech community.
With a new online registration portal, these companies are expected to gain greater visibility and access to ecosystem opportunities after the scheme launch, making it easier to collaborate and grow in Kerala's expanding tech scene.
P.K. Kunhalikutty to launch IT scheme
Industries Minister P.K. Kunhalikutty will launch the scheme at Technopark Phase-I.
The event will also introduce the Kerala Tech Brand and launch a prefabricated IT building project with common recreational areas.
Altogether, these moves are designed to boost emerging tech sectors across the state and make Kerala an even stronger hub for innovation.