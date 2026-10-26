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Home / News / Business News / India's 1st cooperative sector airline to come up in Kerala
India's 1st cooperative sector airline to come up in Kerala
The announcement was made by CM V D Satheesan

India's 1st cooperative sector airline to come up in Kerala

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 26, 2026
02:02 pm
What's the story

The Kerala government has approved the establishment of an airline by the cooperative sector, Chief Minister V D Satheesan has announced. The CM made the announcement during the silver jubilee celebrations of Calicut City Service Cooperative Society. He said this would be "for the first time in India" that flight services will be started by a cooperative.

Project leadership

Airline project to be led by C N Vijayakrishnan

The ambitious airline project will be led by C N Vijayakrishnan, the Chairman of MVR Cancer Centre.

CM Satheesan said that just like Air India and Indigo, Vijayakrishnan has been given permission to start an airline under the cooperative sector.

A team that made both MVR Cancer Centre and Calicut City Service Cooperative Society successful will assist him in this venture.

Financial assurance

Government will guarantee deposits made in cooperative sector

The Chief Minister also assured that the government will guarantee deposits made by people in the cooperative sector. He said depositors in cooperative banks should get the same assurance as those investing in nationalized and scheduled banks.

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Economic impact

Cooperative movement backbone of rural, urban economies: Satheesan

CM Satheesan hailed the Calicut City Service Cooperative Society for its charitable work and development activities.

He said that the cooperative movement is the backbone of rural and urban economies.

The CM also stressed on how expansion of cooperative societies into more development initiatives is a sign of progress, highlighting their role in driving economic growth at grassroots levels.

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