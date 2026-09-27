Kerala Travel Mart 2026 ends in Kochi with 58,000 meetings
Business
Kerala Travel Mart 2026 just wrapped up its four-day run in Kochi, drawing about 58,000 business meetings between tourism professionals.
The event's closing session was inaugurated by Sumit Kumar Thakur, Additional Director General of Kerala Tourism.
Kerala Travel Mart drew 380 delegates
This year's Mart drew 380 international buyers and representatives from 59 countries, proof that Kerala's tourism scene is catching eyes worldwide.
The US sent the most delegates (38), followed by the UK (35) and Russia (30), with plenty more flying in from places like the U.A.E. Germany, France, Malaysia, Spain, South Africa, and Oman.