Kerala's new IT policy aims to create 5L tech jobs
Kerala just rolled out its IT Policy 2026, aiming to add five lakh new tech jobs and make the state a major player in India's IT exports.
The plan includes ramping up startups (target: 20,000), building top-notch centers for AI, quantum computing, genomics, and blockchain, and inviting private partners to boost digital infrastructure.
What's in it for you?
This policy is all about making Kerala future-ready—think universal fiber internet in every home and training 25 lakh students for tomorrow's tech jobs.
There are perks for investors (like easier rules and incentives), plus a big push for inclusivity so more women, disabled people, and transgender folks can join the tech workforce.
If you're dreaming of a career in tech or want better digital access across Kerala, this could be a game-changer.