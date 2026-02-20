Kerala's new IT policy aims to create 5L tech jobs

What's in it for you?

This policy is all about making Kerala future-ready—think universal fiber internet in every home and training 25 lakh students for tomorrow's tech jobs.

There are perks for investors (like easier rules and incentives), plus a big push for inclusivity so more women, disabled people, and transgender folks can join the tech workforce.

If you're dreaming of a career in tech or want better digital access across Kerala, this could be a game-changer.