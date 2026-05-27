Kernex Microsystems wins ₹475.21cr Chittaranjan Locomotive Works Kavach supply contract
Business
Kernex Microsystems just scored a huge ₹475.21 crore contract from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works to supply and set up Kavach safety equipment on trains over the next year.
The news sent Kernex's stock up by as much as 8.1% during the day, finally hitting ₹1,513.2 at 1.55pm.
Kernex BHEL Kavach JV lifts shares
Back in April 2026, Kernex teamed up with Bharat Heavy Engineering Ltd. (BHEL) to develop smart railway signaling technology under the Kavach platform.
With Kernex holding a slight majority in this joint venture, its focus on advanced train control systems has helped drive shares up 13.1% this past month and over 25% so far this year.