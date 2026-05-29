Kevan Parekh: India central to Apple's App Store ₹44,500cr
Kevan Parekh just put the spotlight on India, saying it's moved beyond being just a place to make iPhones: it's now central to Apple's global app innovation.
In 2024 alone, Apple's App Store ecosystem in India facilitated nearly ₹44,500 crore ($5.3 billion) in billings and sales on the App Store, with most of that money going straight to developers and businesses.
Apple expands developer tools and apps
Apple highlights expanding software capabilities, including Foundation Models and a broader developer toolkit, pointing to creative projects like Steady Hands (which helps people with tremors) and math apps built by a 14-year-old.
Plus, tons of students from India joined Apple's Swift Student Challenge this year.
As Parekh said, "We've grown dramatically already. But honestly, I feel like we're just scratching the surface in India."