Kevan Parekh: India central to Apple's App Store ₹44,500cr Business May 29, 2026

Kevan Parekh just put the spotlight on India, saying it's moved beyond being just a place to make iPhones: it's now central to Apple's global app innovation.

In 2024 alone, Apple's App Store ecosystem in India facilitated nearly ₹44,500 crore ($5.3 billion) in billings and sales on the App Store, with most of that money going straight to developers and businesses.