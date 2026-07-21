Kevin O'Leary defends AI water use on Glenn Beck show
Business
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary is pushing back against claims that AI data centers are draining too much water.
On Glenn Beck's radio show, he explained that today's cooling tech uses way less water than older setups, "Those days are gone," he said, comparing modern data centers to golf courses in terms of water use.
O'Leary faces lawsuit, Sam Altman backs
O'Leary pointed out his big Utah data center will use updated systems to cut down even further on water.
He's also dealing with a lawsuit after wrongly saying his critics were linked to the Chinese Communist Party, a claim he later took back.
OpenAI boss Sam Altman has backed O'Leary up, saying AI doesn't waste as much water as people think.