Kevin Warsh becomes Fed chair as President Trump urges independence
Business
Kevin Warsh just took over as the new chair of the US Federal Reserve, with his swearing-in happening at the White House.
There's a lot of attention on how the Fed handles inflation and interest rates right now, and President Trump made it clear he wants Warsh to make his own calls: no outside pressure.
President Trump criticizes Fed, urges growth
At the ceremony, Trump openly criticized how the Fed has operated recently, saying it had "lost its way in recent years."
He urged Warsh to focus on boosting economic growth while keeping inflation in check.
His words ("We have to go crazy, just let it boom") show he's hoping for bold moves from Warsh as he takes charge.