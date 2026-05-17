Kevin Warsh begins Federal Reserve term as inflation hits 3.8%

Warsh to shrink Fed bond holdings

Warsh faces a split Federal Open Market Committee with clashing views on how to handle policy.

He's also feeling pressure from President Trump to cut rates, but he's known for being critical of past "easy money" moves that he thinks fueled today's inflation.

Warsh wants to shrink the Fed's bond holdings to help control prices, though it's a risky call given global instability.

Balancing inflation, economic growth (with some hope from artificial intelligence), and political demands will be his big challenge.