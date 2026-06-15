Kevin Warsh plans clearer Fed messaging and balance sheet shrinkage Business Jun 15, 2026

Kevin Warsh just stepped in as the new chair of the Federal Reserve.

In his first Federal Open Market Committee meeting this week, he led a big policy meeting and made it clear he wants to shake up how the Fed talks to everyone.

Warsh plans to cut down on confusing messages, shrink the Fed's balance sheet, and stay out of government spending debates.