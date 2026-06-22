Kevin Warsh reshapes Fed communication, markets expect higher rates
Former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh is shaking things up with a new way of communicating about the economy.
At his first policy meeting in 2026, the Fed kept interest rates steady but switched to much shorter statements and cut back on hints about future moves.
This has made markets expect more rate hikes and pushed up bond yields.
Kevin Warsh forms Fed task forces
Warsh's approach ditches complicated language for straight talk: inflation is now described as above the 2% target, and jobs are measured against workforce growth, making things clearer for everyone.
He's also set up five task forces to review how the Fed operates, including its balance sheet and the inflation framework and the use of alternative real-time data in policymaking.
The goal? Simplify what the Fed does and make it easier for people (and markets) to understand, though only time will tell if these changes stick.