Kevin Warsh says Fed may raise interest rates over inflation
Business
The Federal Reserve might raise interest rates again soon. Chairman Kevin Warsh says the economy's looking strong, but inflation just won't quit.
The Fed actually raised rates in September for the first time in three years, trying to slow down rising prices.
Fed will monitor GDP and inflation
Warsh points out that the economy keeps growing (GDP was up over 3% last quarter (Q3 2026)), but inflation has stayed above their 2% goal for almost six years now.
The Fed will watch new growth and inflation readings before deciding anything at their December meeting.
For now, they're trying to balance fighting inflation with not making it too hard for people and businesses to borrow or invest.