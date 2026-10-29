Kevin Warsh: US economy strong, AI investment rising, Fed holds
Business
Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh says the US economy is holding strong, even as investments in artificial intelligence keep climbing.
After the Fed chose not to raise interest rates, Warsh reassured everyone that growth isn't causing inflation or clashing with the Fed's goals, so there's no plan to hit the brakes.
Warsh highlights productivity, rejects election influence
Warsh highlighted how boosting productivity is key for the economy, though it's tough to measure sometimes.
He made it clear that upcoming midterm elections didn't sway rate decisions. They're all about economic data.
Warsh also shared he would not be involved in a White House investigation into fellow Fed Governor Lisa Cook and alleged misstatements on mortgage applications.