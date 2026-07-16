Kevin Warsh vows 2% inflation target as inflation hits 3.5%

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh just told lawmakers he's serious about keeping inflation in check, aiming for that 2% target, even with global events like the U.S.-Iran conflict making things tricky.

He pointed out that the Fed's tools, especially interest rates, are there to manage long-term prices.

Good news: inflation dropped from 4.2% in May to 3.5% in June after a U.S.-Iran ceasefire.