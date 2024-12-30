Summarize Simplifying... In short January 2025 is packed with key tax deadlines.

The 7th is the last day for depositing TDS for the last quarter of 2024, while the 14th is the final date for issuing certain TDS certificates.

Government offices need to file Form 24G and the quarterly TCS statement by the 15th.

The month wraps up with the 30th and 31st being the deadlines for issuing quarterly TCS certificates, submitting a challan-cum-statement, filing the quarterly TDS statement, and a return of non-deduction of tax by banks.

Stay on top of these to avoid penalties! Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

January 7 is the last date for depositing TDS or TCS for December 2024

January 2025 tax calendar: Key deadlines you shouldn't miss

By Mudit Dube 05:43 pm Dec 30, 202405:43 pm

What's the story As we enter the new year, it's important to note the tax-related deadlines for January 2025. Timely compliance with these dates is imperative to avoid penalties and interest charges. The first major deadline is on January 7, which is the last date for depositing Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) or Tax Collected at Source (TCS) for December 2024. Taxpayers covered under certain sections like 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, or 194S are exempt.

Information

Quarterly TDS deposit and certificate issuance deadlines

January 7 also marks the deadline for depositing TDS for the October-December 2024 period, if the Assessing Officer has allowed quarterly deposits under Sections 192, 194A, 194D, or 194H. The last date for issuing TDS certificates for tax deducted under sections like 194-IA, IB, M or S for November 2025 is January 14.

Synopsis #2

Form 24G submission and quarterly TCS statement deadline

January 15 is the last date for government offices to file Form 24G, wherein TDS/TCS for December was paid without a challan. It is also the due date for filing the quarterly TCS statement for the quarter ending on December 31, 2024. Further, it's the last date to file a quarterly statement of foreign remittances (Form No. 15CC) for the same period.

Synopsis #3

End-of-month deadlines for TCS certificates and challan-cum-statement

The end of January brings more tax-related deadlines. January 30, 2025, is the due date for issuing quarterly TCS certificates for the quarter ending on December 31, 2024. It's also the deadline for submitting a challan-cum-statement for tax deducted under sections like 194-IA, IB, M or S for December.

Synopsis #4

Final deadlines for quarterly TDS statement and non-deduction return

January 31, 2025, is the final date for filing the quarterly TDS statement for the quarter ending on December 31, 2024. It is also the last day to file a quarterly return of non-deduction of tax at source by a banking company on interest from time deposits for the same period. These are important deadlines taxpayers must follow to avoid penalties and smooth tax operations.