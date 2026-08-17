KFC denies serving stale chicken at outlet in Karnataka
What's the story
KFC has responded to allegations of serving stale chicken at its Mangaluru outlet. The fast-food giant said the information circulating after a recent customer complaint and food-safety inspection "doesn't depict the true facts." It added that all chicken served and stored in its restaurants is maintained according to prescribed norms. The clarification comes after Karnataka's Food Safety Division inspected the outlet on Health Minister U T Khader's direction.
Assurance
We serve quality food to our customers: KFC
In its statement, KFC stressed its commitment to high standards of food safety, quality, and hygiene.
The company said it sources high-quality chicken from reputed suppliers across India and strictly adheres to FSSAI guidelines along with certain global quality standards.
"We serve quality food to our customers," the company added in the statement.
Process
Invites customers for kitchen tour
KFC further clarified that the chicken served and stored at its restaurants is maintained as per prescribed norms.
It is prepared in-store every day and goes through multiple stringent quality and safety checks, from the suppliers' farms to the customers' plates.
The company also invited any customer wanting to know more about KFC's kitchen procedures and safety protocols to contact the restaurant manager for a kitchen tour.
Lab tests
Laboratory test results are awaited
During Sunday's inspection, officials collected chicken samples from the outlet for laboratory testing.
The restaurant was also instructed to clear its existing chicken stock and clean the storage.
The laboratory test results are still awaited as KFC continues to cooperate with authorities and review the matter in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements.