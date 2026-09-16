KFintech builds AI gateway as it integrates Codex and Claude

KFintech is going all in on AI, using tools like OpenAI's Codex and Anthropic's Claude in engineering, non-core finance, and UI-UX/product, plus custom PeopleStrong tools for HR.

CTO Nazish Hussain Mir shared at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 that it is constantly updating which AI models it uses as tech evolves.

To keep things safe and compliant, KFintech built its own AI Gateway that controls how employees access and use AI models.