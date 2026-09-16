KFintech builds AI gateway as it integrates Codex and Claude
KFintech is going all in on AI, using tools like OpenAI's Codex and Anthropic's Claude in engineering, non-core finance, and UI-UX/product, plus custom PeopleStrong tools for HR.
CTO Nazish Hussain Mir shared at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 that it is constantly updating which AI models it uses as tech evolves.
To keep things safe and compliant, KFintech built its own AI Gateway that controls how employees access and use AI models.
KFintech hires from tier-two/3 cities
With more automation in play, KFintech is now hiring talent from tier-two and tier-three cities, focusing less on old-school coding and more on system design skills.
This shift has coincided with its growing tech staff and ramping up revenue, from ₹300 crore to about ₹1,300 crore in five years.
It's all about blending new tech with fresh talent to meet changing business needs.