Khormaee and Luo's AegisAI raises $36 million to tackle smart phishing
Business
AegisAI, launched last year by former Google security executives Cy Khormaee and Ryan Luo, just scored $36 million in funding to tackle a new wave of smart phishing scams.
Their tech uses AI agents to catch sneaky, personalized scam emails (think fake messages that know your work details or travel plans) doing a better job than old-school filters.
AegisAI Series A brings $49 million total
This Series A round was led by Battery Ventures, with Accel and Foundation Capital joining in, bringing AegisAI's total funding to $49 million.
In less than a year, they've already landed clients like Mash, LangChain, and Lokker.
The team plans to expand beyond email security into protecting other types of data too, and their Gmail experience gives them a real edge against these evolving threats.