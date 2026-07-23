Khosla Ventures eyes $5.5 billion record fundraising with 3 funds

Khosla Ventures, started by Vinod Khosla back in 2004, is looking to raise a massive $5.5 billion across three new funds, aiming for its biggest fundraising yet.

The plan? Put $1 billion into seed startups, $2 billion into early-stage companies, and another $2.5 billion toward more mature businesses through an opportunity fund.

If it works out, this would beat their previous record of $4 billion raised in 2025.