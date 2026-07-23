Khosla Ventures eyes $5.5 billion record fundraising with 3 funds
Khosla Ventures, started by Vinod Khosla back in 2004, is looking to raise a massive $5.5 billion across three new funds, aiming for its biggest fundraising yet.
The plan? Put $1 billion into seed startups, $2 billion into early-stage companies, and another $2.5 billion toward more mature businesses through an opportunity fund.
If it works out, this would beat their previous record of $4 billion raised in 2025.
VC firms chase AI investments
This big move highlights just how much venture capital is chasing artificial intelligence right now.
Khosla Ventures was one of the first to back OpenAI and has invested in AI players like Cognition and Sakana AI too.
Other VC firms are also going big: Menlo Ventures recently raised $3 billion, and Founders Fund closed at $6 billion.
Amid all this action (and even after leading a huge bid for the Seattle Seahawks), Vinod Khosla has reassured investors he's still all-in on backing startups.