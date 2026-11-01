Kia India to invest $1.5 billion in Anantapur plant expansion
Business
Kia India is planning to invest $1.5 billion to expand its car manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh.
This move will boost the Anantapur plant's installed annual production capacity from three lakh to nearly five lakh vehicles, and bring in a fresh production line for new models and different powertrain combinations.
Kia may sign MoU in Visakhapatnam
The official announcement is coming at next week's Andhra Pradesh Investor Summit in Visakhapatnam, where Kia may also sign an MoU at the summit.
Kia says this expansion shows its commitment to keeping up with what Indian customers want and meeting the rising demand for its cars as it grows in the country.