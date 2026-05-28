Kimberly-Clark Target and Catalyst Brands tap Indian AI for ads
Big brands like Kimberly-Clark, Target, and Catalyst Brands are tapping into Indian AI teams to make their ads smarter and cheaper.
With these tools, companies can create content faster, pick influencers more easily, and customize campaigns for different markets.
Kimberly-Clark even cut its ad content creation time from 24 days to just 2 hours using an Indian-built AI platform, pretty wild.
Brands bring AI in-house reshaping agencies
Catalyst Brands is testing out AI-generated product images so they don't have to ship products around the world for photo shoots.
Target's using AI to speed up ad production and react quickly when trends shift.
As more brands bring this tech in-house, traditional ad agencies may need to step up their creative game.
Agencies will still matter for big-budget campaigns that need special skills, but more than 15% of marketing budgets are already going toward AI.