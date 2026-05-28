Kimberly-Clark Target and Catalyst Brands tap Indian AI for ads

Brands bring AI in-house reshaping agencies

Catalyst Brands is testing out AI-generated product images so they don't have to ship products around the world for photo shoots.

Target's using AI to speed up ad production and react quickly when trends shift.

As more brands bring this tech in-house, traditional ad agencies may need to step up their creative game.

Agencies will still matter for big-budget campaigns that need special skills, but more than 15% of marketing budgets are already going toward AI.