Kioxia to launch US depositary receipts April to June 2027

Kioxia: 37% revenue nearly 800% stock

Kioxia's timing couldn't be better: the company reported a nearly 37% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue thanks to massive demand from AI-powered data centers and enterprise customers.

Its stock price has gone wild too, shooting up nearly 800% this year alone!

CEO Hiroo Ota pointed out that AI is driving growth not just for data centers but also PCs and smartphones.

To attract even more retail investors, Kioxia might split its stock soon, showing just how much confidence it has in the future of storage tech.