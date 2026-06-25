Kioxia to launch US depositary receipts April to June 2027
Kioxia Holdings, a big name in flash storage, just announced plans to launch US depositary receipts between April and June 2027.
The goal? Tap into the buzz around AI-focused semiconductor stocks and make it easier for American investors to get involved.
CFO Yoshihiko Kawamura shared the news at its annual shareholders' meeting, saying this will happen right after its fiscal year wraps up in March 2027.
Kioxia: 37% revenue nearly 800% stock
Kioxia's timing couldn't be better: the company reported a nearly 37% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue thanks to massive demand from AI-powered data centers and enterprise customers.
Its stock price has gone wild too, shooting up nearly 800% this year alone!
CEO Hiroo Ota pointed out that AI is driving growth not just for data centers but also PCs and smartphones.
To attract even more retail investors, Kioxia might split its stock soon, showing just how much confidence it has in the future of storage tech.