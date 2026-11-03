KISL Q2 FY27 revenue rises 46.25% to ₹414.47 cr
Business
Krystal Integrated Services Ltd. (KISL) just posted a strong 46.25% jump in revenue for Q2 FY27, reaching ₹414.47 crore, up from ₹283.4 crore last year.
This growth came from new client additions and larger order values, with profits also up by 41.66% to ₹18.67 crore.
KISL acquires Citelum India
KISL grew its customer base by 31 new customers in the first half of FY27; now serving 547 clients across 4,766 locations with 49,971 on-site employees.
The company expanded into city lighting by acquiring Citelum India (with a revenue target of ₹300-350 crore annually from this business over the next three to four years), secured a big facility management contract worth ₹134 crore, and opened new branches in Patna and Chandigarh, showing they are serious about scaling up fast.