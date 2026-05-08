Kissht lists on NSE at ₹190, 11.1% above issue price

Kissht posts ₹199cr profit, 0.31% NPA

Kissht stands out with a super-low net NPA of 0.31%, earning it an A-minus rating upgrade from Crisil before listing.

CEO Ranvir Singh says this focus on disciplined risk management helps them serve 'neo-prime' borrowers (people with little credit history) using fast, app-driven approvals.

Even after cutting loan disbursements in fiscal 2025, Kissht posted ₹199 crore profit in the first nine months of fiscal 2026 (nine months to December 2025) and kept a strong return on equity at 23.5%.