Kissht lists on NSE at ₹190, 11.1% above issue price
Kissht, the digital lending platform from OnEMI Technology, just hit the National Stock Exchange (NSE) with its shares listed at ₹190 per share, an 11.1% premium to the issue price of ₹171.
This is a big deal for India's fintech scene since Kissht gives public investors a more direct read on app-led consumer lending.
Kissht posts ₹199cr profit, 0.31% NPA
Kissht stands out with a super-low net NPA of 0.31%, earning it an A-minus rating upgrade from Crisil before listing.
CEO Ranvir Singh says this focus on disciplined risk management helps them serve 'neo-prime' borrowers (people with little credit history) using fast, app-driven approvals.
Even after cutting loan disbursements in fiscal 2025, Kissht posted ₹199 crore profit in the first nine months of fiscal 2026 (nine months to December 2025) and kept a strong return on equity at 23.5%.