Kissht opens IPO to raise ₹926cr with shares priced ₹162-₹171

Kissht bidders must buy 87 shares

To invest, you'll need to bid for at least 87 shares (₹14,877 at the top price).

Up to 50% of the shares are set aside for big institutional buyers, with up to 35% for regular retail investors.

Kissht already got a boost from anchor investors like Citigroup and HDFC MF before the IPO.

Kissht helps people access digital loans through its mobile application, especially targeting young, digital-first Indians who want easy access to credit without hassles.