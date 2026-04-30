Kissht opens IPO to raise ₹926cr with shares priced ₹162-₹171
Business
Kissht, a digital credit platform, just opened its IPO today and is looking to raise ₹926 crore.
Shares are priced between ₹162 and ₹171, and you can apply until May 5.
The offer includes both new shares and some being sold by early investors like Vertex Ventures.
Kissht bidders must buy 87 shares
To invest, you'll need to bid for at least 87 shares (₹14,877 at the top price).
Up to 50% of the shares are set aside for big institutional buyers, with up to 35% for regular retail investors.
Kissht already got a boost from anchor investors like Citigroup and HDFC MF before the IPO.
Kissht helps people access digital loans through its mobile application, especially targeting young, digital-first Indians who want easy access to credit without hassles.