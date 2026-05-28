Kissht operating revenue up 68% to ₹619cr net profit ₹82cr
Business
Kissht, the digital lending platform, just wrapped up a huge quarter. Its operating revenue shot up 68% year-over-year to ₹619 crore, and net profit climbed 52% to ₹82 crore.
This impressive growth comes right after its May stock market debut, making it one of the standout fintech stories this year.
Kissht FY2026 profit up 75% ₹281cr
Total revenue for Q4 FY2026 reached ₹625 crore (including some non-operating gains), while yearly profit jumped 75% to ₹281 crore.
Expenses rose too, mostly from higher impairment and finance costs.
Even so, Kissht's shares have soared over 56% since its IPO, closing at ₹266 recently.
The IPO itself raised ₹926 crore, and the company's current market capitalization stands at ₹4,482 crore (pretty solid for a newcomer on the block!)