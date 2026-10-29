Kissht profits doubled to ₹125CR this quarter year on year
Business
Kissht, the digital lending platform, just had a big win: its profits doubled to ₹125 crore this quarter compared to last year.
The jump comes as the company provides small-ticket consumer loans and has expanded through merchant partnerships across categories such as electronics, fashion and travel.
Kissht revenue rose 44.7% to ₹732CR
Kissht's revenue shot up 44.7% to ₹732 crore.
Even with all that growth, they kept expenses under control: costs rose by 35%, and finance charges stayed steady.
Basically, more business without losing grip on spending.