Kissht raises ₹278cr from 22 anchor investors ahead of IPO

Kissht trims IPO issue to ₹850cr

Kissht has trimmed its fresh issue size to ₹850 crore (down from ₹1,000 crore), with the offer for sale now at 4.4 million shares.

Founded in 2015, the company's been growing fast, reporting ₹1,560 crore in revenue and a net profit of ₹199 crore in the first nine months of fiscal 2026.

The strong numbers show Kissht is aiming high as it steps into public markets.