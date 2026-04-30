Kissht raises ₹278cr from 22 anchor investors ahead of IPO
Business
Digital lending platform Kissht just raised ₹278 crore from 22 anchor investors, including HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, and Goldman Sachs, right before its IPO opens on April 30.
Shares were snapped up at ₹171 each, with domestic mutual funds grabbing more than half the allocation.
Kissht trims IPO issue to ₹850cr
Kissht has trimmed its fresh issue size to ₹850 crore (down from ₹1,000 crore), with the offer for sale now at 4.4 million shares.
Founded in 2015, the company's been growing fast, reporting ₹1,560 crore in revenue and a net profit of ₹199 crore in the first nine months of fiscal 2026.
The strong numbers show Kissht is aiming high as it steps into public markets.