Kiwi General Insurance enters India with AI, aims ₹5,000cr premiums

Kiwi launched with ₹150cr, plans ₹500cr

Kiwi was launched with ₹150 crore in initial capital and plans to infuse another ₹500 crore this year and rethink how insurance works by using automated systems for everything from underwriting to claims and fraud detection.

Garg says they want to cut down on all those tedious transactions that slow things down.

It is also working on real-time claims, like paying garages directly so customers get faster reimbursements.

Plus, Kiwi hopes to expand into areas like home insurance and outpatient coverage using AI at every step, making things simpler and more flexible for everyone.