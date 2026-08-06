KKR acquires Medicover India network of 24 hospitals, 4,800 beds
Business
Big news in healthcare: global investment giant KKR just picked up Medicover India, a network of 24 multi-specialty hospitals with 4,800 beds across south and west India.
Since starting in 2017, Medicover has grown fast, now offering care in over 80 specialties and employing more than 1,900 doctors.
The price tag isn't public yet.
India multi-speciality hospital market expanding
KKR wants to level up Medicover's talent, technology, and hospital facilities while keeping clinical standards strong.
With India's multi-speciality hospital market set to jump from ₹6,300 billion in 2024 to ₹9,800 billion by 2028 (that's a huge leap!), private equity firms like KKR are racing to build bigger healthcare networks.
Fun fact: globally, KKR has already invested over $20 billion in healthcare since 2004.