KKR announces Helix $10B AI project led by Adam Selipsky
Business
Big news: KKR just announced Helix Digital Infrastructure, a massive more than $10 billion project to boost AI tech.
They're teaming up with NVIDIA (the chip giant), Vistra (energy provider), and the Kuwait Investment Authority.
Adam Selipsky, the former Amazon Web Services CEO who stepped down in May 2024, is taking the lead on this one.
Helix tackles power and parts shortages
Helix is tackling some real challenges, like keeping up with power demands and fixing shortages of key electronic parts as US data centers grow fast.
NVIDIA brings its know-how in designing AI data centers, while Vistra handles the energy side.
With KKR's deep pockets behind them, Helix is set to support the next wave of advanced AI services.