KKR-backed InCred files ₹3,000cr IPO with valuation up to ₹15,000cr
Business
InCred Holdings, backed by global giant KKR, is gearing up for a big IPO that could value the company at up to ₹15,000cr.
It has filed updated papers with SEBI for a ₹3,000cr issue, mixing fresh shares and a major stake sale from investors like KKR India Financial Investments and MNI Ventures.
InCred may raise ₹250cr, AUM ₹14,448cr
Before the IPO, InCred might raise another ₹250cr.
Its main arm, InCred Finance, managed assets worth ₹14,448cr as of December 2025.
The company's profits have been growing fast: net profit hit ₹290cr in the nine-month period ended December 2025.
Its loan quality and top rating agencies Crisil and ICRA gave it an AA-/stable score for financial strength.