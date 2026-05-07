KKR-backed InCred files ₹3,000cr IPO with valuation up to ₹15,000cr Business May 07, 2026

InCred Holdings, backed by global giant KKR, is gearing up for a big IPO that could value the company at up to ₹15,000cr.

It has filed updated papers with SEBI for a ₹3,000cr issue, mixing fresh shares and a major stake sale from investors like KKR India Financial Investments and MNI Ventures.