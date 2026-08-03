KKR-backed LEAP India sets IPO band at ₹151-₹159 aims ₹2,480cr

LEAP India, a supply chain company backed by KKR, is launching its IPO with shares priced between ₹151 and ₹159.

You can subscribe from August 7 to August 11, and the company hopes to raise ₹2,480 crore.

If you're curious about financials, LEAP India's profits jumped 66% in FY26 (year to March 2026), and revenue rose 56.4% in FY26, showing some strong growth.