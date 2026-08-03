KKR-backed LEAP India sets IPO band at ₹151-₹159 aims ₹2,480cr
LEAP India, a supply chain company backed by KKR, is launching its IPO with shares priced between ₹151 and ₹159.
You can subscribe from August 7 to August 11, and the company hopes to raise ₹2,480 crore.
If you're curious about financials, LEAP India's profits jumped 66% in FY26 (year to March 2026), and revenue rose 56.4% in FY26, showing some strong growth.
LEAP India ₹480cr issue ₹2,000cr OFS
The offering includes a fresh issue of shares worth ₹480 crore plus an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹2,000 crore, mostly from promoters Vertical Holdings II and KIA EBT Scheme 3.
Employees also get a slice with shares reserved just for them.
Shares will be split between institutional buyers (50%), non-institutional investors (15%), and retail investors (35%).
Mark your calendar: LEAP India's stock is set to list on August 14.