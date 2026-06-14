KKR launches Helix digital infrastructure led by Adam Selipsky Business Jun 14, 2026

KKR just kicked off Helix Digital Infrastructure, a new company focused on building the backbone for AI technology.

With more than $10 billion in funding from big names like NVIDIA, Vistra, and the Kuwait Investment Authority, Helix is set to tackle some of the toughest challenges in powering AI.

Adam Selipsky (who formerly ran Amazon Web Services) is taking charge.