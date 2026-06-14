KKR launches Helix digital infrastructure led by Adam Selipsky
Business
KKR just kicked off Helix Digital Infrastructure, a new company focused on building the backbone for AI technology.
With more than $10 billion in funding from big names like NVIDIA, Vistra, and the Kuwait Investment Authority, Helix is set to tackle some of the toughest challenges in powering AI.
Adam Selipsky (who formerly ran Amazon Web Services) is taking charge.
Helix to finance AI infrastructure build-out
Demand for AI is booming, but progress has been slowed by power shortages and a lack of key technology components.
Helix Digital Infrastructure was launched to finance the build-out of AI infrastructure.
KKR's move shows it is betting big on the future of artificial intelligence.