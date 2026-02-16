KKR plans to invest 'tens of billions' in India
Global investment giant KKR said in an interview it plans to pump "tens of billions" of dollars into India over the next decade (2026-2036).
Co-CEO Scott Nuttall called India a top priority, right up there with Japan, and shared that KKR has already invested $9 billion here in the last five years—with much more on the way.
KKR's massive $744 billion portfolio
KKR manages a massive $744 billion worldwide and brings that muscle to India through investments in private equity, infrastructure, real estate, and credit.
Their latest infrastructure fund is targeting $20 billion; no fundraising figures or completion timing were specified in the cited source.
Co-CEO highlights India as top priority
KKR sees huge potential in India's political stability and its wave of innovative entrepreneurs.
They're focusing on fast-growing areas like education, healthcare, and financial services to reach a booming middle class.
Plus, they're eyeing more opportunities in private credit to help Indian businesses grow.