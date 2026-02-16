KKR plans to invest 'tens of billions' in India Business Feb 16, 2026

Global investment giant KKR said in an interview it plans to pump "tens of billions" of dollars into India over the next decade (2026-2036).

Co-CEO Scott Nuttall called India a top priority, right up there with Japan, and shared that KKR has already invested $9 billion here in the last five years—with much more on the way.