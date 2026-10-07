KKR says India might double to over $8tn next decade
Business
India might double its economy to over $8 trillion in the next 10 years, according to global investment firm KKR.
Thanks to big reforms since 2014, like GST and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, India has already crossed the $4 trillion mark, setting up a strong foundation for future growth.
KKR sees 10-11% GDP growth
KKR points to steady GDP growth of around 10% to 11% and more stability as the economy becomes formalized.
While rising oil prices are a challenge, government moves have helped soften their impact.
Services exports, especially from tech centers, are taking off, and Indian IT firms are expected to lean into AI for even more momentum.
KKR sums it up: India's growth story is just getting started.