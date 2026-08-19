KKR to invest in BookMyShow to expand live entertainment offerings

BookMyShow started back in 2007 as a ticketing site, but now does everything from concerts to full-scale events.

Its biggest shareholder is Reliance's Network18 (with 39%), alongside investors like Accel and Elevation Capital.

Akshay Tanna, partner and head of India private equity at KKR, said its investment shows real belief in India's fast-growing entertainment sector, especially with so many young people craving live experiences.

Ashish Hemrajani, founder and CEO of BookMyShow, said, "The timing of this investment is particularly exciting, as we have significantly expanded our presence across the live entertainment landscape and are seeing the opportunity for India's entertainment economy grow like never before."