KKR to invest in BookMyShow to expand live entertainment offerings
Global investment giant KKR has agreed to acquire a minority stake in BookMyShow, aiming to help the popular Indian platform grow its live entertainment offerings.
While the exact amount isn't public, this move is set to give BookMyShow extra muscle as it looks to expand beyond just ticketing and strengthen its spot in India's buzzing entertainment scene.
BookMyShow grew from ticketing to events
BookMyShow started back in 2007 as a ticketing site, but now does everything from concerts to full-scale events.
Its biggest shareholder is Reliance's Network18 (with 39%), alongside investors like Accel and Elevation Capital.
Akshay Tanna, partner and head of India private equity at KKR, said its investment shows real belief in India's fast-growing entertainment sector, especially with so many young people craving live experiences.
Ashish Hemrajani, founder and CEO of BookMyShow, said, "The timing of this investment is particularly exciting, as we have significantly expanded our presence across the live entertainment landscape and are seeing the opportunity for India's entertainment economy grow like never before."