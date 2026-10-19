KKR to invest over ₹6,000cr in Gentari Renewable India
Big news in the green energy space: Global investment giant KKR is putting over ₹6,000 crore into Gentari Renewable India, which is backed by Malaysia's Petronas.
Instead of buying a stake right away, KKR will have the option to own part of Gentari later.
The funds are set to boost Gentari's renewable and green hydrogen projects and help manage its debt.
Right now, the deal is waiting for a thumbs-up from India's competition watchdog.
Gentari buys 1.6GW, seeks partner
Gentari has been on a growth streak, purchased a 1.6-gigawatt renewable energy portfolio of projects from Brookfield early last year, and is seeking a financial partner, with Standard Chartered Bank as an advisor.
With KKR's support, they're looking to ramp up their clean energy projects and expand joint ventures across India.
Their partnerships include working with ReNew on solar and wind power, plus collaborating with AM Green for hydrogen and ammonia production, all part of their push for a cleaner future.