KKR to invest over ₹6,000cr in Gentari Renewable India

Big news in the green energy space: Global investment giant KKR is putting over ₹6,000 crore into Gentari Renewable India, which is backed by Malaysia's Petronas.

Instead of buying a stake right away, KKR will have the option to own part of Gentari later.

The funds are set to boost Gentari's renewable and green hydrogen projects and help manage its debt.

Right now, the deal is waiting for a thumbs-up from India's competition watchdog.