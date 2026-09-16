Klaas Knot among frontrunners to replace Christine Lagarde at ECB
Big changes might be coming at the European Central Bank.
Klaas Knot, who used to run the Dutch central bank, is among the leading names being discussed to take over from Christine Lagarde as ECB president.
Even though Lagarde's term is not up until late 2027, there is already buzz about her possible early exit.
France seems open to supporting Knot if a French candidate gets the chief economist job at the ECB.
Klaas Knot's 14 years' ECB experience
Knot brings years of experience, including 14 years on the ECB's Governing Council and deep knowledge of monetary policy.
He is not alone in the race: Pablo Hernandez de Cos (known for his data-driven style), Germany's Joachim Nagel (a fan of stronger deposit insurance across Europe), and Nadia Calvino are also being talked about as contenders.
The final call will balance expertise and national interests within Europe.