Kleiner Perkins raises $3.5 billion for new venture funds

The firm's recent wins and leadership changes

Kleiner Perkins has already backed buzzy AI names like Together AI and Harvey, plus holds stakes in Anthropic and SpaceX, which have been the subject of IPO speculation.

The firm recently scored wins with Figma's IPO and Google's acqui-hire of Windsurf.

Even after some leadership changes, Kleiner Perkins is still running strong with five partners, joining a wider wave of mega-raises among VC firms.