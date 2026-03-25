Kleiner Perkins raises $3.5 billion for new venture funds
Business
Kleiner Perkins has pulled in $3.5 billion across two new funds: a big boost from its last round, and the raise comprises $1 billion for an early-stage venture fund and $2.5 billion for a late-stage growth vehicle.
The firm says this cash will help fuel both early-stage innovators and bigger, fast-growing companies.
The firm's recent wins and leadership changes
Kleiner Perkins has already backed buzzy AI names like Together AI and Harvey, plus holds stakes in Anthropic and SpaceX, which have been the subject of IPO speculation.
The firm recently scored wins with Figma's IPO and Google's acqui-hire of Windsurf.
Even after some leadership changes, Kleiner Perkins is still running strong with five partners, joining a wider wave of mega-raises among VC firms.