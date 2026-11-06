KLM to cut 1,000 jobs, shift 2,000 to Air France-KLM
Business
KLM, the Dutch airline, is making some tough changes to deal with rising fuel prices and higher costs.
They are planning to cut 1,000 jobs and move 2,000 positions, mostly from their customer service center, to their parent company Air France-KLM.
Plus, about 800 ground staff roles will be outsourced. All of this is part of a bigger plan to save money and keep the airline competitive.
KLM offers voluntary exits and transfers
KLM wants to avoid forced layoffs by offering voluntary exits and transfers to other roles for employees.
These steps are meant to soften the impact on workers while keeping the company stable.
Meanwhile, Air France-KLM's shares rose as much as 14% in Paris trading, showing that investors believe in their turnaround plan.