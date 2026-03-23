Kluisz.ai in talks to raise $25 million led by Greenoaks

Kluisz.ai builds an AI-powered private cloud platform that helps companies automate and manage complex workloads across different environments: think banking, healthcare, manufacturing, and even government. Their tech focuses on security, compliance, and making life easier for developers. They've already landed early customers in India and the Middle East.

Founders have deep experience in tech and operations

Founded by Abhinav Sinha, Vamshidhar Reddy and Abhijeet Singh, the team is on a mission to change how enterprises handle AI behind the scenes.

They said they would use their first round of funding to expand the engineering team and support early customer deployments.