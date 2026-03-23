Kluisz.ai in talks to raise $25 million led by Greenoaks
Bengaluru-based Kluisz.ai is in advanced talks to raise around $25 million in a fresh funding round, with Greenoaks in advanced talks to invest and likely participation from RTP Global and Blume Ventures.
This follows their earlier $9.6 million seed round last July.
The startup's platform helps enterprises manage AI workloads
Kluisz.ai builds an AI-powered private cloud platform that helps companies automate and manage complex workloads across different environments: think banking, healthcare, manufacturing, and even government.
Their tech focuses on security, compliance, and making life easier for developers.
They've already landed early customers in India and the Middle East.
Founders have deep experience in tech and operations
Founded by Abhinav Sinha, Vamshidhar Reddy and Abhijeet Singh, the team is on a mission to change how enterprises handle AI behind the scenes.
They said they would use their first round of funding to expand the engineering team and support early customer deployments.