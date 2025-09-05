Knack Packaging files ₹475 crore IPO Business Sep 05, 2025

Knack Packaging, an Ahmedabad-based company known for making printed and laminated woven bags (think food packaging and more), is gearing up to go public.

They've just filed papers with SEBI for a ₹475 crore fresh issue (plus an offer for sale of up to 70 lakh shares).

The funds are mainly set aside to build a new manufacturing plant in Borisana, Gujarat.