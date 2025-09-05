Next Article
Knack Packaging files ₹475 crore IPO
Knack Packaging, an Ahmedabad-based company known for making printed and laminated woven bags (think food packaging and more), is gearing up to go public.
They've just filed papers with SEBI for a ₹475 crore fresh issue (plus an offer for sale of up to 70 lakh shares).
The funds are mainly set aside to build a new manufacturing plant in Borisana, Gujarat.
Financials and other details
As of March 31, 2025, Knack Packaging pulled in ₹736.49 crore in revenue and made a net profit of ₹73.81 crore—pretty solid numbers.
The IPO is being managed by Systematix Corporate Services, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, and Pantomath Capital Advisors, with MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd handling registrar duties.