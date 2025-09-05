My11 Circle, Dream11 exit real money games: Impact on cricket Business Sep 05, 2025

Big changes for Indian cricket: Fantasy gaming giants My11 Circle and Dream11 have exited real money games after the new 2025 law banned them nationwide.

As a result, My11 Circle has ended its IPL sponsorship, and Dream11 is no longer sponsoring Team India—leaving both the league and national team without major backers right before the Asia Cup, for which the Indian team is currently training in Dubai.