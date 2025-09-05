Next Article
My11 Circle, Dream11 exit real money games: Impact on cricket
Big changes for Indian cricket: Fantasy gaming giants My11 Circle and Dream11 have exited real money games after the new 2025 law banned them nationwide.
As a result, My11 Circle has ended its IPL sponsorship, and Dream11 is no longer sponsoring Team India—leaving both the league and national team without major backers right before the Asia Cup, for which the Indian team is currently training in Dubai.
BCCI is now scrambling to find new sponsors
Together, these platforms were pumping around ₹875 crore a year into Indian cricket.
Their sudden exit not only leaves Team India without a jersey sponsor but also hits the endorsement earnings of IPL teams and players.
The BCCI is now scrambling to find new sponsors, setting fresh base prices in hopes of keeping cricket's funding strong.