Knack Packaging IPO allotment today: How to check status

Allotment check

How to check Knack Packaging IPO allotment status?

Investors can check their allotment status through two main platforms: the registrar's website and the NSE's official site. On KFinTech's IPO Allotment page, users need to select 'Knack Packaging' from a drop-down menu and enter their PAN, application number or DP/Client ID for details. Alternatively, on the NSE's website, investors should go to the IPO allotment section under Equity, select 'Knack Packaging,' and input their application number along with PAN for information.