Knack Packaging IPO allotment today: How to check status
What's the story
The allotment for the Knack Packaging IPO is expected to be finalized today. Investors will soon know if they have been allocated shares in this highly subscribed public issue worth ₹439.5 crore. The company's shares are set to list on the BSE and NSE on July 8. The current gray market premium (GMP) is around 11%, indicating a modest listing gain.
Subscription details
Knack Packaging IPO was oversubscribed by more than 83 times
The Knack Packaging IPO, which was open for subscription from July 1 to July 3, witnessed an overwhelming response. The issue was subscribed a whopping 83.33 times, with Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) leading the demand by subscribing 154.34 times their allotted quota. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) followed closely at 139.81 times and Retail Investors at a solid 20.07 times subscription rate.
Issue breakdown
Issue comprised fresh and OFS component
The public issue of Knack Packaging consisted of a fresh issue worth ₹380 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹59.5 crore by existing shareholders. The shares were offered in a price band of ₹161-170 per share, with investors having to bid for a minimum lot size of 88 shares.
Allotment check
How to check Knack Packaging IPO allotment status?
Investors can check their allotment status through two main platforms: the registrar's website and the NSE's official site. On KFinTech's IPO Allotment page, users need to select 'Knack Packaging' from a drop-down menu and enter their PAN, application number or DP/Client ID for details. Alternatively, on the NSE's website, investors should go to the IPO allotment section under Equity, select 'Knack Packaging,' and input their application number along with PAN for information.
Company profile
Know more about Knack Packaging
Knack Packaging is an integrated packaging solutions provider in India. The company manufactures printed and laminated woven polypropylene (PLWPP) bags for various industries including food grains, flour, sugar, pet food, fertilizers chemicals detergents cement construction materials. It exports to 71 countries and has over 1,950 customers globally with an estimated 10.1% market share in India's flexible bulk PLWPP bags market.