Knack Packaging launches ₹440cr IPO; anchor opens Jun30, public Jul1
Knack Packaging Limited is rolling out its ₹440 crore IPO, opening for anchor investors on Tuesday, June 30, and for everyone else on Wednesday, July 1.
Shares are priced between ₹161 to ₹170, and employees get a ₹16 discount.
The offer includes a fresh issue of ₹380 crore plus up to 35 lakh shares from promoters.
Knack Packaging plans ₹320cr Mehsana plant
The company plans to use most of the funds, ₹320 crore, to build a new manufacturing facility in Mehsana, Gujarat.
Since starting in 2013, Knack has grown steadily, now having an installed capacity of 43,300 tons of flexible packaging per year.
Revenue jumped to ₹823.43 crore between FY2024 and FY2026, with profits doubling to ₹92.72 crore.
Knack IPO to strengthen flexible packaging
Knack already exports to 71 countries but wants to grow even more and diversify its customers.
This IPO is all about fueling that expansion and making Knack stronger in the flexible packaging industry.