Knack Packaging launches ₹440cr IPO; anchor opens Jun30, public Jul1

Knack Packaging plans ₹320cr Mehsana plant

The company plans to use most of the funds, ₹320 crore, to build a new manufacturing facility in Mehsana, Gujarat.

Since starting in 2013, Knack has grown steadily, now having an installed capacity of 43,300 tons of flexible packaging per year.

Revenue jumped to ₹823.43 crore between FY2024 and FY2026, with profits doubling to ₹92.72 crore.