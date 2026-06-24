Knack Packaging prices IPO at ₹161 to ₹170 per share
Business
Knack Packaging is gearing up for its IPO, with shares priced between ₹161 and ₹170.
If you're curious about investing, the window opens July 1 and closes July 3.
Each share has a face value of ₹10, and you'll need to buy at least 88 shares at a time.
Institutions 50% retail 35% allotment July
Half the shares are set aside for big institutional buyers, while retail investors get 35% of the pie.
Anchor investors get their shot on June 30, and if you apply, allotment results drop on July 6. Refunds and demat credits happen by July 7.
The company's big debut on the BSE and the NSE is expected July 8.