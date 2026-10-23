Knauf Group to add €350 million for 4 Indian building-materials plants
Business
Big news for India's manufacturing scene: Germany's Knauf Group is planning to invest an additional €350 million in India to set up four new building materials plants.
The announcement came after Knauf's managing partner, Murat Akyildiz, met with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal this week.
Knauf Group's €80 million Gujarat factory ready
Knauf already runs two plants here and will kick off this expansion with an €80 million factory in Gujarat: land and machinery are ready to go.
Akyildiz says they're excited about India's growth and want to support the Make in India push.
This move also shows how global companies see real potential in the Indian market.