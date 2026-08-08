Knight Frank India: unsold homes up 4% to 525,695 units
A new Knight Frank India report says unsold homes across eight major Indian markets rose 4% in the past year, hitting 525,695 units by June 2026.
The catch? Premium and luxury segments are piling up, while budget-friendly homes are actually selling better: inventory under ₹50 lakh fell by 7%, and the ₹50 lakh to 1 crore segment dipped a bit too.
Luxury 2-5cr and 20-50cr inventory surges
₹2-5 crore segment (₹2 to 5 crore) shot up by 43%, and ultra-luxury spaces (₹20 to 50 crore) jumped a whopping 52%.
Still, these high-priced homes are seeing a bit faster pace; the age of unsold inventory dropped slightly to 13.5 quarters.
The report also points out that demand isn't equal everywhere: Pune is clearing out its stock fastest, while Ahmedabad is taking nearly twice as long to sell similar properties.