Knot Dating CEO Jasveer Singh warns startups against superficial AI

Jasveer Singh calls AI lazy thinking

Drawing from his own experience in the dating industry, Singh said most founders treat AI like a magic word but don't know how to use it well, calling this "lazy thinking."

He stressed that real success with AI needs clear problems, good data, and practical solutions. Otherwise, he cautioned, products will flop in the long run.

Some people online agreed with him; others felt it's just part of figuring things out as an entrepreneur.