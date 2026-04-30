Knot Dating CEO Jasveer Singh warns startups against superficial AI
Jasveer Singh, CEO of Knot Dating, isn't impressed with how many Indian startups are using AI just to sound trendy.
He warned that adding AI to pitches without really understanding the problem or the users is a shortcut that doesn't work.
His comments come as everyone seems eager to add AI into their business mix.
Jasveer Singh calls AI lazy thinking
Drawing from his own experience in the dating industry, Singh said most founders treat AI like a magic word but don't know how to use it well, calling this "lazy thinking."
He stressed that real success with AI needs clear problems, good data, and practical solutions. Otherwise, he cautioned, products will flop in the long run.
Some people online agreed with him; others felt it's just part of figuring things out as an entrepreneur.